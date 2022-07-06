© 2022
Vox Pop

Physical therapy with Matthew Goodemote 7/6/22

Published July 6, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Matthew Goodemote
WAMC
Matthew Goodemote

Physical therapist Matthew Goodemote joins us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A diplomate of the McKenzie Spine Institute International, Matthew strives for a “whole-body” approach to therapy by offering a blend of exercise-based therapy and manual therapy.

Matthew Goodmemote is the owner of Goodemote Physical Therapy, a virtual-only PT practice. He also works internationally with runners providing workshops and exercise programs to prevent injury and maximize performance. Matthew will help you answer questions and determine the steps you can take to resolve your condition.

