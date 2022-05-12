© 2022
The Roundtable

"The Lincoln Memorial Centennial Exhibition: The Lincoln Memorial Illustrated" at the Norman Rockwell Museum

Published May 12, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
The Lincoln Memorial Centennial Exhibition: The Lincoln Memorial Illustrated at the Norman Rockwell Museum highlights the work of illustrators and artists who have incorporated the Lincoln Memorial into their art as a symbolic element – an instantly-recognizable icon upon which to build meaning. Approximately fifty historical and contemporary artworks by noted illustrators and cartoonists will be featured, as will archival photographs, sculptural elements, artifacts, and ephemera.

We welcome Norman Rockwell Museum Director Laurie Norton Moffatt and Curator Stephanie Plunkett.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
