The Lincoln Memorial Centennial Exhibition: The Lincoln Memorial Illustrated at the Norman Rockwell Museum highlights the work of illustrators and artists who have incorporated the Lincoln Memorial into their art as a symbolic element – an instantly-recognizable icon upon which to build meaning. Approximately fifty historical and contemporary artworks by noted illustrators and cartoonists will be featured, as will archival photographs, sculptural elements, artifacts, and ephemera.

We welcome Norman Rockwell Museum Director Laurie Norton Moffatt and Curator Stephanie Plunkett.