The Roundtable

The Stissing Center in Pine Plains, New York

Published May 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Paul Clemence
The Stissing Center

The Stissing Center partners with artists, individuals, and organizations to create programs, events, and opportunities. As a center for diversity, culture, and civic life in a small town, The Stissing Center aims to support local economic revitalization and job creation in Pine Plains.

The Stissing Center is bringing new audiences and old friends to Pine Plains. All of this activity provides opportunities for the growth of new locally-owned businesses and jobs.

They says it’s music and the arts and drama and film that can make this happen. It’s by collaborating with other local non-profits and service organizations to provide community programming and educational workshops that our region grows and thrives. We welcome their Executive Director Brian Keeler to tell us more.

The Roundtable
