Williamstown Theatre Festival - 2022 Season Preview

Jenny Gersten, who helmed the Williamstown Theatre Festival from 2011 to 2014, has again stepped into the role of Artistic Director on an interim basis. Gersten, the first woman to hold the job of artistic director at Williamstown joins us this morning to share a preview of the 2022 season.

The 2022 season promises laughs, singing, and introspection, including a thrilling new suspense comedy, a disarmingly personal and intimate WTF-commissioned world premiere play, and a musical concert event celebrating Frank Loesser's magnificent score from "The Most Happy Fella," retold with dazzling new orchestrations.