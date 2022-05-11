© 2022
The Roundtable

Williamstown Theatre Festival - 2022 Season Preview

Published May 11, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
Jenny Gersten, who helmed the Williamstown Theatre Festival from 2011 to 2014, has again stepped into the role of Artistic Director on an interim basis. Gersten, the first woman to hold the job of artistic director at Williamstown joins us this morning to share a preview of the 2022 season.

The 2022 season promises laughs, singing, and introspection, including a thrilling new suspense comedy, a disarmingly personal and intimate WTF-commissioned world premiere play, and a musical concert event celebrating Frank Loesser's magnificent score from "The Most Happy Fella," retold with dazzling new orchestrations.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
