The Roundtable

The Food Pantries for the Capital District "Food as Medicine" Initiative

Published May 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
In coordination with community-based food providers and health care organizations, The Food Pantries for the Capital District are working to improve the health of targeted communities through increased access to healthy food including fresh produce. There are strong correlations between food insecurity and chronic health conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, eye disease, nerve damage, high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity.

Food as Medicine interventions improve dietary health through increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and reduced intake of sodium and sugar to reduce food insecurity for people and families, and reduce health use and associated costs.

We welcome Executive Director of The Food Pantries for the Capital District Natasha Pernicka.

The Roundtable foodfood insecurityfood sustainibilityfood pantryfood pantriesnatasha pernickahealthhealth and healing
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
