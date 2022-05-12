The Food Pantries for the Capital District "Food as Medicine" Initiative

In coordination with community-based food providers and health care organizations, The Food Pantries for the Capital District are working to improve the health of targeted communities through increased access to healthy food including fresh produce. There are strong correlations between food insecurity and chronic health conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, eye disease, nerve damage, high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity.

Food as Medicine interventions improve dietary health through increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and reduced intake of sodium and sugar to reduce food insecurity for people and families, and reduce health use and associated costs.

We welcome Executive Director of The Food Pantries for the Capital District Natasha Pernicka.