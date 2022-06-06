Thomas Cole's Studio: Memory and Inspiration
We’ll learn about the new exhibition “Thomas Cole’s Studio: Memory and Inspiration,” which explores the creative directions of the painter’s last years, the rich and diverse group of works left in his studio at his death, and how his example so powerfully affected the evolution of art in America. Thomas Cole was already the most famous landscape painter in America when he died unexpectedly at the age of 47 in February 1848. Betsy Jacks is Executive Director of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site and joins us in studio. On the phone, we welcome Franklin Kelly, Senior Curator of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, who is curating the exhibition at the Thomas Cole Site in Catskill, New York.