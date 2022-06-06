© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Thomas Cole's Studio: Memory and Inspiration

Published May 10, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT
97_Emily-Cole-in-Thomas-Coles-studio_montage-1-scaled-e1647616118760-2048x1228.jpg
Detail of exhibition catalogue (including: Emily Cole Sitting in Thomas Cole’s Studio, at Cedar Grove, Catskill, New York (detail), c. 1880, albumen photographic print on card, Albany Institute of History & Art Library

We’ll learn about the new exhibition “Thomas Cole’s Studio: Memory and Inspiration,” which explores the creative directions of the painter’s last years, the rich and diverse group of works left in his studio at his death, and how his example so powerfully affected the evolution of art in America. Thomas Cole was already the most famous landscape painter in America when he died unexpectedly at the age of 47 in February 1848. Betsy Jacks is Executive Director of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site and joins us in studio. On the phone, we welcome Franklin Kelly, Senior Curator of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, who is curating the exhibition at the Thomas Cole Site in Catskill, New York.

Tags

The Roundtable thomas colethomas cole national historic siteCatskillpainterhudson riverhudson river school
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
