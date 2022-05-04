The Albany Symphony presents a John Williams concert

© 2022
May the 4th be with you. You know, it Stars Wars Day. But, if you wait just a few days – what a musical celebration we can have.

The music of John Williams has transported us beyond our imagination. To new worlds. Through heart-pounding adventures. On Saturday Night, The Albany Symphony Orchestra will be at the Palace Theatre where David Alan Miller conducts all your John Williams favorites: "Superman," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Harry Potter," "E.T.," and of course, "Star Wars."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
  • albany_symphony.jpeg
    The Roundtable
    Albany Symphony at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall this weekend
    Joe Donahue
    Maestro and Albany Symphony Orchestra Music Director David Alan Miller, the musicians of the Albany Symphony and the members of Albany Pro Musica will be performing this weekend at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall – performing Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter.” Two-time Grammy Award winning conductor David Alan Miller has established a reputation as one of the leading American conductors of his generation. As music director of the Albany Symphony since 1992, Mr. Miller has proven himself a creative and compelling orchestra builder. Through exploration of unusual repertoire, educational programming, community outreach, and recording initiatives, he has reaffirmed the Albany Symphony’s reputation as the nation’s leading champion of American symphonic music and one of its most innovative orchestras.
  • albanysymphonylogo.png
    The Roundtable
    Albany Symphony returns to The Palace to launch David Alan Miller's 30th Season
    Joe Donahue
    Albany Symphony Music Director David Alan Miller and the musicians of the ASO return to the Palace Theatre stage on Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. for the start of Miller’s 30th Anniversary Season.
  • focuschurchesofalbanylogo.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - FOCUS Churches of Albany
    Joe Donahue
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.
  • nyswi-filmfest.png
    The Roundtable
    The 2nd annual Albany Film Festival at UAlbany
    Joe Donahue
    The 2nd Annual Albany Film Festival -- featuring a number of "bookish" events, and events that emphasize writing – will be presented by the NYS Writers Institute on Saturday at the University at Albany. The Albany Film Festival is a very story-focused festival, with conversations about filmmakers as storytellers, book-to-film, writing vs. visual storytelling, screenwriting, criticism, and film history and biography. The emphasis is more on conversation and Q&A with guests than on screenings of full films. NYS Writers Institute Director Paul Grondahl is here to preview the festival and explore the intersection of writing and cinema.
