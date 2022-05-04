The Albany Symphony presents a John Williams concert

May the 4th be with you. You know, it Stars Wars Day. But, if you wait just a few days – what a musical celebration we can have.

The music of John Williams has transported us beyond our imagination. To new worlds. Through heart-pounding adventures. On Saturday Night, The Albany Symphony Orchestra will be at the Palace Theatre where David Alan Miller conducts all your John Williams favorites: "Superman," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Harry Potter," "E.T.," and of course, "Star Wars."