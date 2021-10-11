Falling into Place - FOCUS Churches of Albany

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on FOCUS Churches of Albany. For more than 50 years, FOCUS has created a community called to be a collective voice - and a helping hand - for those in need. FOCUS also gives voice to critical issues of hunger and homelessness and joins with other organizations to raise awareness of the impacts and needs of those living in poverty. Fred Boehrer is the Executive Director.