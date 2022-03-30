© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

The 2nd annual Albany Film Festival at UAlbany

Published March 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
nyswi-filmfest.png
Provided
/
NYSWI

The 2nd Annual Albany Film Festival -- featuring a number of "bookish" events, and events that emphasize writing – will be presented by the NYS Writers Institute on Saturday at the University at Albany. The Albany Film Festival is a very story-focused festival, with conversations about filmmakers as storytellers, book-to-film, writing vs. visual storytelling, screenwriting, criticism, and film history and biography. The emphasis is more on conversation and Q&A with guests than on screenings of full films. NYS Writers Institute Director Paul Grondahl is here to preview the festival and explore the intersection of writing and cinema.

Tags

The Roundtable Albany Film FestivalPaul Grondahlfilmfilm festivalNew York State Writers InstituteUAlbany
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue