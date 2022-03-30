The 2nd annual Albany Film Festival at UAlbany

The 2nd Annual Albany Film Festival -- featuring a number of "bookish" events, and events that emphasize writing – will be presented by the NYS Writers Institute on Saturday at the University at Albany. The Albany Film Festival is a very story-focused festival, with conversations about filmmakers as storytellers, book-to-film, writing vs. visual storytelling, screenwriting, criticism, and film history and biography. The emphasis is more on conversation and Q&A with guests than on screenings of full films. NYS Writers Institute Director Paul Grondahl is here to preview the festival and explore the intersection of writing and cinema.