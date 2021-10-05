Albany Symphony returns to The Palace to launch David Alan Miller's 30th Season

Albany Symphony Music Director David Alan Miller and the musicians of the ASO return to the Palace Theatre stage on Saturday, October 9, at 7:30 p.m. for the start of Miller’s 30th Anniversary Season. The program features Ludwig van Beethoven’s beloved Symphony No. 3, Eroica as well as Jean Sibelius’ Lemminkäinen Suite, and Coincident Dances, an aural melting pot of city sounds by Jessie Montgomery.

Patrons are being welcomed back to the concert hall for the first time since Spring 2020. The concert, along with all Albany Symphony subscription concerts this season, is also being streamed live online to increase access for patrons who cannot attend in person, or live too far away to come to the concert hall.

This Opening Night performance kicks off a season of celebration as Maestro Miller, Music Director of the Albany Symphony since 1992, begins his 30th season leading the orchestra.