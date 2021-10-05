© 2021
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony returns to The Palace to launch David Alan Miller's 30th Season

Published October 5, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT
Albany Symphony Music Director David Alan Miller and the musicians of the ASO return to the Palace Theatre stage on Saturday, October 9, at 7:30 p.m. for the start of Miller’s 30th Anniversary Season. The program features Ludwig van Beethoven’s beloved Symphony No. 3, Eroica as well as Jean Sibelius’ Lemminkäinen Suite, and Coincident Dances, an aural melting pot of city sounds by Jessie Montgomery.

Patrons are being welcomed back to the concert hall for the first time since Spring 2020. The concert, along with all Albany Symphony subscription concerts this season, is also being streamed live online to increase access for patrons who cannot attend in person, or live too far away to come to the concert hall.

This Opening Night performance kicks off a season of celebration as Maestro Miller, Music Director of the Albany Symphony since 1992, begins his 30th season leading the orchestra.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue