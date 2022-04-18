© 2022
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall this weekend

Published April 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
Maestro and Albany Symphony Orchestra Music Director David Alan Miller, the musicians of the Albany Symphony and the members of Albany Pro Musica will be performing this weekend at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall – performing Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter.” Two-time Grammy Award winning conductor David Alan Miller has established a reputation as one of the leading American conductors of his generation.

As music director of the Albany Symphony since 1992, Mr. Miller has proven himself a creative and compelling orchestra builder. Through exploration of unusual repertoire, educational programming, community outreach, and recording initiatives, he has reaffirmed the Albany Symphony’s reputation as the nation’s leading champion of American symphonic music and one of its most innovative orchestras.

The Roundtable albany symphonyMozartclassical musictroy savings bank music hallDavid Alan Miller
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
