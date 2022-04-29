© 2022
"Burn the Page" - memoir by Delegate Danica Roem

Published April 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
Danica Roem made national headlines when –as a transgender former frontwoman for a metal band and a political newcomer—she unseated Virginia's most notoriously anti-LGBTQ 26-year incumbent Bob Marshall as state delegate. Danica is the nation’s first openly trans person elected to US state legislature. Her new book: "Burn the Page: A True Story of Torching Doubts, Blazing Trails, and Igniting Change" is her memoir-meets-manifesto. The book takes readers from Danica's lonely and closeted childhood to her position as a rising star in a party she's helped forever change.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
