"Burn the Page" - memoir by Delegate Danica Roem

Author & Skidmore professor Susannah Mintz’s memoir interweaves the private story of a marriage coming apart with readings of John Milton's poetry and prose. She discusses her book, Love Affair in the Garden of Milton, with us this morning and through a Northshire Books Virtual Event tonight.Connected essays chart the chaos of loss and the discovery of how a writer can inhabit our emotional as well as our intellectual selves. Inflected by the principles of mindfulness. Mintz's memoir explores how we reconstruct ourselves and find our way back to meaning in the aftermath of trauma.Susannah B. Mintz is the author or coeditor of several scholarly works about disability culture and representation, life writing, and early modern literature. She is currently a professor of English at Skidmore College.

