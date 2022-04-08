© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"BAM ... And then it Hit Me" - memoir from President Emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music Karen Brooks Hopkins

Published April 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
Book cover for "BAM ... and then it hit me" by Karen Brooks Hopkins
powerHouse Books
/
2022

President Emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Karen Brooks Hopkins, discusses her new memoir "BAM. . . and Then It Hit Me" (powerHouse Books) an exhilarating romp through the evolution of the renowned cultural institution and its profound influence on the growth of Brooklyn’s creative economy.

Karen Brooks Hopkins will be in conversation with Maureen Sager, founder and previous Executive Director of the Upstate Alliance for the Creative Economy at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m.

Tags

The Roundtable BAMbrooklyn academy of musicHudson HallleadershipvenueBrooklynkaren brooks hopkins
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac - The Jamie Lloyd Company
    The Roundtable
    Whose words have beauty his looks may lack? Cyrano de Bergerac! - The Jamie Lloyd Company's production starring James McAvoy comes to BAM
    Sarah LaDuke
    On April 5, director Jamie Lloyd’s Oliver Award winning revival of “Cyrano de Bergerac” will begin performances at Brooklyn Academy of Music, having run in the West End to great acclaim. For the production, Edmund Rostand’s classic text has been newly adapted from its original French verse into English (still verse) by long-working playwriting-maestro Martin Crimp. James McAvoy embodies the title character wholly and imbues the brilliant wordsmith he plays with humor and humanity. The swagger of this Cyrano is different and the entire story feels - if not new - more urgent. The production is stealthy in its minimalism and inspiring in its palpable adoration of language.Director Jamie Lloyd and actor James McAvoy join us.
  • wegotthebeat.jpg
    The Roundtable
    We Got The Beat: Women in Music Summit at Bearsville Theater 3/25-27
    Joe Donahue
    “We Got the Beat – A Women in Music Summit” will bring together creatives and music lovers for three days of concerts, panels, screenings, and conversation at Woodstock, New York’s historic Bearsville Theater, March 25-27th. The event is an immersive weekend covering every aspect of the contributions made by women to the world of music. We’ll talk with producers Lizzie Vann – owner of the Bearsville Theatre - and music journalist Holly George-Warren to get a preview.
  • Noah Reid -headshot by Maximillian William; poster for The Minutes on Broadway
    The Roundtable
    Noah Reid makes Broadway debut in Tracy Letts' "The Minutes"
    Sarah LaDuke
    “The Minutes” a new play by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro is currently in previews on Broadway at Studio 54. The Steppenwolf Theatre Company production takes a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions. That newcomer is played now, after the Covid19 pandemic shut down Broadway, delaying the run and opening, by Canadian actor and musician, Noah Reid. Noah Reid has been performing in theater, film, and television since he was a child. He voiced characters on Canadian and American children’s television programs - including the title turtle in the long-running cartoon, Franklin. Recently, Reid played Patrick Brewer on break-out hit, Schitt’s Creek.
  • angeliquekidjo-massmoca.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Global superstar Angélique Kidjo's musical theatre work "Yemandja" to premiere at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    Angélique Kidjo has cross-pollinated the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America. Kidjo also travels the world advocating on behalf of children in her capacity as a UNICEF and OXFAM goodwill Ambassador and created her own charitable foundation, Batonga, dedicated to support the education of young girls in Africa. The global superstar and four-time Grammy Award winner now stars in "Yemandja," a new music theater work that is a family drama and historical thriller infused with Greek tragedy and themes of love, betrayal, honor, free will, and the horror and injustice of slavery. Named for a Yoruban deity, this MASS MoCA co-commission a parable about gods and humans that illuminates through song what can happen when people are robbed of their culture. The musical will be performed at MASS MoCA on March 4 and 5.
