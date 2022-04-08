"BAM ... And then it Hit Me" - memoir from President Emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music Karen Brooks Hopkins

President Emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Karen Brooks Hopkins, discusses her new memoir "BAM. . . and Then It Hit Me" (powerHouse Books) an exhilarating romp through the evolution of the renowned cultural institution and its profound influence on the growth of Brooklyn’s creative economy.

Karen Brooks Hopkins will be in conversation with Maureen Sager, founder and previous Executive Director of the Upstate Alliance for the Creative Economy at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m.