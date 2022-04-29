Danica Roem made national headlines when –as a transgender former frontwoman for a metal band and a political newcomer—she unseated Virginia's most notoriously anti-LGBTQ 26-year incumbent Bob Marshall as state delegate. Danica is the nation’s first openly trans person elected to US state legislature. Her new book: "Burn the Page: A True Story of Torching Doubts, Blazing Trails, and Igniting Change" is her memoir-meets-manifesto. The book takes readers from Danica's lonely and closeted childhood to her position as a rising star in a party she's helped forever change.