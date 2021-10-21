Baggage, Trauma, And A Treehouse: Alan Cumming Pens New Memoir

This coming Monday, October 25, Scottish actor, singer, writer, filmmaker, activist and Tony, Olivier, BAFTA, and Emmy. award winner Alan Cumming will be in conversation with my colleague Joe Donahue at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Cumming has written a new memoir entitled “Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life” which will be released by Dey Street Books on Tuesday.

His London stage appearances include Hamlet, the Maniac in ``Accidental Death of an Anarchist,” the lead in “Bent,” and Dionysus in the National Theatre of Scotland's “The Bacchae.” On Broadway, he has appeared in “The Threepenny Opera,” twice as the master of ceremonies in “Cabaret,” Noel Coward’s “Design for Living” and a one-man adaptation of “Macbeth.” Film roles include his performances in “Emma,” “GoldenEye,” the Spy Kids trilogy, “X2: X-Men United,” “Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion,” “Spice World,” and “Titus.” Television projects include - but are very much not limited to “The Good Wife” and -- a recent personal favorite -- Apple TV’s “Schmigadoon” -- on which he portrays Mayor Aloysius Menlove.

He is the author of two children's books, a book of photographs and stories, a novel and the #1 New York Times bestselling memoir Not My Father's Son. He has a podcast entitled “Shelves” and bar in New York called “Club Cumming.”