"Marriage Story: An American Memoir" By Richard Russo

Born and raised in Gloversville, New York, Pulitzer-Prize winning novelist Richard Russo returns to that place in his new Scribd essay, "Marriage Story: An American Memoir." The essay chronicles his parents’ lives and why their marriage foundered.

Ultimately, however, he asks a broader question: Is America going through its own breakup story? Can the divides between rich and poor, black and white, red and blue, educated and not, be overcome or are they irreconcilable differences that will end up pulling the nation apart?