"Knocked Down: A High Risk Memoir" by Aileen Weintraub

Aileen Weintraub is an award-winning author, journalist, and editor. She has written for the Washington Post, Glamour, NBC, and AARP, among others. She has also published several children’s books, including "Never Too Young! 50 Unstoppable Kids Who Made a Difference" and "We Got Game! 35 Female Athletes Who Changed the World."

Her new book is a augh-out-loud memoir about a free-spirited, commitment-phobic Brooklyn girl who, after a whirlwind romance, finds herself living in a rickety farmhouse, pregnant, and faced with five months of doctor-prescribed bed rest because of unusually large fibroids.