The Roundtable

"Knocked Down: A High Risk Memoir" by Aileen Weintraub

Published March 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
University of Nebraska Press
Aileen Weintraub is an award-winning author, journalist, and editor. She has written for the Washington Post, Glamour, NBC, and AARP, among others. She has also published several children’s books, including "Never Too Young! 50 Unstoppable Kids Who Made a Difference" and "We Got Game! 35 Female Athletes Who Changed the World."

Her new book is a augh-out-loud memoir about a free-spirited, commitment-phobic Brooklyn girl who, after a whirlwind romance, finds herself living in a rickety farmhouse, pregnant, and faced with five months of doctor-prescribed bed rest because of unusually large fibroids.

Tags

The Roundtable memoirpregnancyhealthcarerisk
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
