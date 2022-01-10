© 2022
The Roundtable

Esteemed food critic Bryan Miller's memoir of depression

Published January 10, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
dining-in-the-dark-9781510760394_hr.jpg
Skyhorse
/

From the early 1980s to the mid-1990s, Bryan Miller was a household name among restaurant goers in the greater New York City area and beyond as the restaurant critic for the New York Times, as well as the author of numerous books, a public speaker, and a radio and television commentator. Over ten years as a columnist, he dined out more than five thousand times in the United States and abroad, from haute to humble. And for much of that time, he wanted to die. "Dining in the Dark" chronicles Miller’s battle with Bipolar II disorder, also known as depression, which ruined his life, professionally and personally.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
