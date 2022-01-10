Esteemed food critic Bryan Miller's memoir of depression

From the early 1980s to the mid-1990s, Bryan Miller was a household name among restaurant goers in the greater New York City area and beyond as the restaurant critic for the New York Times, as well as the author of numerous books, a public speaker, and a radio and television commentator. Over ten years as a columnist, he dined out more than five thousand times in the United States and abroad, from haute to humble. And for much of that time, he wanted to die. "Dining in the Dark" chronicles Miller’s battle with Bipolar II disorder, also known as depression, which ruined his life, professionally and personally.