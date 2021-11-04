Beth Bergman Stephanie Blythe

Celebrated opera singer and recitalist Stephanie Blythe is the Director of Graduate Vocal Arts Program at Bard College.

She has sung in many of the renowned opera houses in the United States and Europe, such as the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Seattle Opera, Royal Opera House Covent Garden, and Opera National de Paris.

This Saturday, November 6 at 8pm Bard Conservatory Graduate Vocal Arts Program presents “Songs from the Real World: The French Cabaret” with Stephanie Blythe and the Bard Vocal Arts Program.

Blythe, pianist Kayo Iwama, and the members of the Bard Vocal Arts Program and Conservatory Collaborative Piano Fellowship will explore the beginnings of the world of French cabaret, a musical movement that was born to explore an exotic and bohemian ideal, expressing social and political satire through song.