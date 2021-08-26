SculptureNow At The Mount

SculptureNow is an organization that presents sculpture exhibitions and sculpture educational programs to the general public, students, and vision-impaired visitors.

After a year off, this year’s SculptureNow exhibition of large-scale contemporary sculptures is on view through October 13th at Edith Wharton’s The Mount - a National Historic Landmark in Lenox, Massachusetts.

This year, visitors can learn more about the works on view by using the OTOCAST SculptureNow audio tour. The tour includes a sculpture map, sculpture photos, and recorded statements about the sculptures by the artists.

Artist and SculptureNow’s Executive Director Ann Jon leads this audio tour.