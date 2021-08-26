SculptureNow At The Mount
"Unrealized" - James Payne
"Unrealized" - James Payne
Sarah LaDuke
"Spirit Bear" by Robin Tost
"Spirit Bear" by Robin Tost
Sarah LaDuke
3 of 7 — IMG_3086.JPG
"Unidentified Flight Pattern" by Pamela Matsuda-Dunn
Sarah LaDuke
4 of 7 — IMG_3005.JPG
"Mind Started Rambling" by Dylan Collins
Sarah LaDuke
"Effram" by James Burnes
"Effram" by James Burnes
Sarah LaDuke
"Nurture" by Katie Richardson
"Nurture" by Katie Richardson
Sarah LaDuke
"Artefactual" by Eliza Evans
"Artefactual" by Eliza Evans
Sarah LaDuke
SculptureNow is an organization that presents sculpture exhibitions and sculpture educational programs to the general public, students, and vision-impaired visitors.
After a year off, this year’s SculptureNow exhibition of large-scale contemporary sculptures is on view through October 13th at Edith Wharton’s The Mount - a National Historic Landmark in Lenox, Massachusetts.
This year, visitors can learn more about the works on view by using the OTOCAST SculptureNow audio tour. The tour includes a sculpture map, sculpture photos, and recorded statements about the sculptures by the artists.
Artist and SculptureNow’s Executive Director Ann Jon leads this audio tour.