SculptureNow At The Mount

Published August 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT
"Unrealized" - James Payne
"Spirit Bear" by Robin Tost
"Unidentified Flight Pattern" by Pamela Matsuda-Dunn
"Mind Started Rambling" by Dylan Collins
"Effram" by James Burnes
"Nurture" by Katie Richardson
"Artefactual" by Eliza Evans
SculptureNow is an organization that presents sculpture exhibitions and sculpture educational programs to the general public, students, and vision-impaired visitors.

After a year off, this year’s SculptureNow exhibition of large-scale contemporary sculptures is on view through October 13th at Edith Wharton’s The Mount - a National Historic Landmark in Lenox, Massachusetts.

This year, visitors can learn more about the works on view by using the OTOCAST SculptureNow audio tour. The tour includes a sculpture map, sculpture photos, and recorded statements about the sculptures by the artists.

Artist and SculptureNow’s Executive Director Ann Jon leads this audio tour.

