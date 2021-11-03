Hubbard Hall presents "My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories"

This month, Hubbard Hall Center for Arts and Education in Cambridge, New York will present the world premiere of “My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories” by John Ahlin.

The one-person show reveals the life and other roles of the iconic character actor who has terrified generations of pretties – and their little dogs, too!

Jean Tafler embodies Margaret Hamilton in the production and she joins us now, along with the aforementioned playwright and director John Ahlin and Hubbard Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director, David Snider.