© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Hubbard Hall presents "My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories"

Published November 3, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT
Jean Tafler as Margaret Hamilton in "My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories"
Provided
/
Provided
Jean Tafler as Margaret Hamilton in "My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories"

This month, Hubbard Hall Center for Arts and Education in Cambridge, New York will present the world premiere of “My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories” by John Ahlin.

The one-person show reveals the life and other roles of the iconic character actor who has terrified generations of pretties – and their little dogs, too!

Jean Tafler embodies Margaret Hamilton in the production and she joins us now, along with the aforementioned playwright and director John Ahlin and Hubbard Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director, David Snider.

Tags

The Roundtablehubbard hallactorplaywrighttheaterone-person showthe wizard of ozwitchbiography
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Stephanie J. Block - headshot
    The Roundtable
    Berkshire Theatre Group Colonial Concert Series Presents Stephanie J. Block
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block is getting ready to take the stage for the first time since Broadway closed at the start of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colonial Concert series will present her concert, appropriately entitled “Returning Home” this Saturday.
  • Key artwork for Bernstein's Wall
    The Roundtable
    "Bernstein's Wall" feature documentary to screen at Woodstock Film Festival
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    The 22nd Annual Woodstock Film Festival is on in the Hudson Valley through this coming Sunday, October 3. One of the featured films is a new documentary about the legendary conductor and composer, Leonard Bernstein. In “Bernstein’s Wall,” filmmaker Douglas Tirola uses primarily Bernstein’s own voice and video recordings to describe and explain his life -- his life in the music and art world and the world at large.
  • Book cover for "Baggage" by Alan Cumming
    The Roundtable
    Baggage, Trauma, And A Treehouse: Alan Cumming Pens New Memoir
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    This coming Monday, October 25, Scottish actor, singer, writer, filmmaker, activist and Tony, Olivier, BAFTA, and Emmy. award winner Alan Cumming will be in conversation with my colleague Joe Donahue at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York. Cumming has written a new memoir entitled “Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life” which will be released by Dey Street Books on Tuesday.
Load More