Berkshire Theatre Group Colonial Concert Series Presents Kate Baldwin And Graham Rowat

On Saturday, August 28, The Berkshire Theatre Group’s Colonial Concert Series will present: Kate Baldwin & Graham Rowat: Dressed Up Again.

They’ll share their favorite songs along with thrilling adventures of the stage and quarantine. The concert will feature music by Stephen Sondheim; Bock and Harnick; Frank Loesser; Cole Porter and Jason Robert Brown.

Georgia Stitt is the music director.

Kate Baldwin starred opposite both Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters in the 2017 Tony-winning revival of Hello Dolly!, garnering accolades for her sparkling humor and soaring voice. She was nominated for the 2017 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as Irene Molloy. Her starring role in the 2009 Broadway revival of Yip Harburg and Burton Lane’s hit classic musical Finian’s Rainbow drew Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and put her on the map as “a real musical theatre star” (New York Post). She received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role as Jen in Keen Company’s 20th Anniversary revival of Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald’s John & Jen. She starred as Sandra Bloom in Big Fish on Broadway and earned accolades and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her work as Leslie Lyntonn Benedict in Giant at The Public Theater. Off-Broadway, she drew raves in Songbird (59E59) and a Lortel Award nomination for her work in Superhero (Second Stage). At BTG, Kate starred in A Little Night Music, Bells Are Ringing and Constellations. Television: Law & Order: SVU (NBC), First You Dream: The Music of Kander and Ebb (PBS) and Just Beyond (Disney+).

Graham Rowat has performed on Broadway in Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower, Sunset Boulevard (2017), Mamma Mia, Guys and Dolls, LoveMusik, Dracula and Beauty and the Beast. He has also been seen Off-Broadway in The Blue Flower (Second Stage), The Boys in the Band (Transport Group) and The Minister’s Wife (Lincoln Center Theater). Graham’s National Tours include Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (San Francisco, Detroit, Toronto) and Les Misérables (US and China). At BTG, Graham has appeared in Constellations, Bells Are Ringing and A Little Night Music and his other regional performances include Arcadia (Yale Rep) and A Funny Thing…Forum (Two River Theater, Williamstown Theatre Festival). Television: Evil, Madam Secretary, Elementary, The Good Wife, Law and Order:SVU. Recordings: LoveMusik (Broadway Cast Recording), Life Begins at 8:40 and Sweet Bye and Bye (PS Classics).