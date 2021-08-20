Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Presents "The Tempest" Directed By Ryan Quinn

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival’s production of “The Tempest,” directed by Ryan Quinn, runs under the tent at Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison, New York through September 5.

Ryan is an actor, director and teacher. His work with Hudson Valley Shakespeare spans 18 years -- filling various roles -- including playing Ferdinand in “The Tempest” in a previous production.

Ryan is a co-founder and the Artistic Directer of Esperance Theater Company. He earned his MFA from Yale School of Drama.