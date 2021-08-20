© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Presents "The Tempest" Directed By Ryan Quinn

Published August 20, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT
Artwork for The Tempest at HVSF - illustreation, a human hand holds a glass bottle, inside the bottle is a figure looking at a ship in the distance.
Provided
/
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival’s production of “The Tempest,” directed by Ryan Quinn, runs under the tent at Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison, New York through September 5.

Ryan is an actor, director and teacher. His work with Hudson Valley Shakespeare spans 18 years -- filling various roles -- including playing Ferdinand in “The Tempest” in a previous production.

Ryan is a co-founder and the Artistic Directer of Esperance Theater Company. He earned his MFA from Yale School of Drama.

Tags

The Roundtablehudson valley shakespeare festivalWilliam Shakespearetheaterdirectorryan quinn
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
See stories by Sarah LaDuke