Woodstock Film Festival Presents Two Screenings Of New Doc "In Balanchine's Classroom"

On September 11, The Woodstock Film Festival will present two sneak peek screenings of "In Balanchine's Classroom" at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, New York.

﻿The film's director Connie Hochman, producer Mark Hochman and former New York City Ballet Prima Ballerina Merrill Ashley will be present for a panel discussion between the two showings of the film.

"In Balanchine's Classroom" takes audiences back to the glory years of Balanchine’s New York City Ballet through the remembrances of his former dancers and their quest to fulfill the vision of a genius.

Connie Hochman joins us.

