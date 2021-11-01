© 2021
The Roundtable

Empire State Youth Orchestra returns to live performance and welcomes first Director of Education

Published November 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
ESYO
Provided
/
ESYO

The Empire State Youth Orchestra (ESYO) is known regionally and nationally as a premiere performance institution for young musicians living in Upstate New York and Western New England. They have now returned to rehearsals for the 2021-2022 Season.

The return to in- person regular rehearsals and live audience performances at the Troy Savings Bank Music marks a milestone in their efforts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an emergence underscored by the hiring of Dr. David Bebe as ESYO’s first-ever Director of Education - overseeing education, enrichment, and empowerment for members of ESYO performing ensembles and CHIME programs.

We welcome Dr. David Bebe - a gifted cellist, conductor, and was an Associate Professor of Music at the College of St. Rose. Also joining us - Andrés Rivas - the guest conductor for ESYO Symphony Orchestra for the 2021-2022 season.

