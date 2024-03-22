Any Questions #632: "Strong as an 'ox'"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase MARCH FIFTEEN. Rearrange the letters to spell the four-letter name of an instrument and the eight-letter last name of a famous woman singer. What are the words?

Answer: MERCHANT, FIEF

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “STRONG AS ON ‘OX’”

On-air questions: OK, Mike, this week marked the vernal equinox. On Tuesday, night and day were about equal here on earth as of 11:06 p.m. our time. In honor of the equinox, all of today’s correct answers contain the letters “OX.”

1. Not to be confused with the OREO, which was introduced in 1912, what cookie debuted four years earlier, was renamed in 1999, dropped from the market in 2003, and is now back on shelves with its original name an original recipe?

2. What name is shared by a fictional FBI agent and the network he appeared on from 1993 through 2002 and again in 2016 and 2018?

3. A play on its team’s name, what moniker is given to a 1919 roster that included Chick Gandil at first, Eddie Cicotte on the mount, Buck Weaver at third, and five other conspirators?

4. On a list of 13 dates for 2024, Victoria Day is fourth on May 20 and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24 is fifth. What is last?

5. Inducted by Duran Duran in 2019, what Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band features two members with the name Brian, spelled differently?

Extra credit

1. On a ranking of U.S. cities by population, one is in Tennessee, with more than 195,000 residents. What California city is six slots ahead at 125 with more than 200,000 residents?



This week's challenge: Start with a state name. Insert a letter and you can spell a different proper noun. Now add that same letter to the end of the word and you can spell another proper noun. What are the words?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Hydrox (According to Leaf brands, Hydrox is less sweet than OREO and crispier)

2. Fox (Fox Mulder appeared on the “X-Files,” which has also been adapted into two films)

3. Black Sox (The White Sox were accused of throwing the 1919 World Series)

4. Boxing Day (Boxing Day is Dec. 26 and these are holidays in Canada)

5. Roxy Music (The Brians in question are Bryan Ferry with a Y and Brian Eno with an I)

Extra credit

1. Oxnard