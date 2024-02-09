Any Questions #627: "Over/Under No. 3"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a character Murray has shared the screen with more than once. Change one letter to an S and you can spell the common name of a famous Broadway show. What is it?

Answer: SLIMER, LES MIS

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: OVER/UNDER #3

On-air questions: This coming Sunday, a very famous football game will be played, and many people will place bets of all sorts on said game. This week, we’re going to do a little betting of our own and play another edition of Over/Under. I’ll give you an over/under for the answer and you choose “over” if you think the actual number is higher than the one I give you and you choose “under” if you think the actual number is lower than the one I give you.

1. Average number of people who watched Super Bowl LVII (57) on February 12, 2023: 75 million

2. Number of credited singers (both soloists and in the chorus) on the 1985 charity single “We Are The World” by the supergroup USA For Africa: 72

3. Area of Central Park in New York City, the most visited urban park in the United States: 2000 acres

4. Production cost of the 2015 film Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, currently the most expensive film production to date: $350 million

5. Number of content pages in English on Wikipedia, according to Wikipedia (as of Monday): 4 million

Extra credit

1. Distance traveled by the Orient Express in 1889, the first year the entire trip was by rail: 1000 miles

2. Total number of people who have played Major League Baseball between 1876 (when the National League was formed) and today: 11,000

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase HALFTIME SHOW. Change one letter to an A and you can spell a six-letter word that names animals found in the ocean and a six-letter word for a unit of measurement often associated with the ocean. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Over (113-115 million)

2. Under (44)

3. Under (843 acres)

4. Over ($447 million, or $552 million adjusted for inflation)

5. Over (about 6.7 million)

Extra credit

1. Over (1700 miles, between Paris and Istanbul)

2. Over (20,532)