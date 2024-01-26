Any Questions #625: "Rules and Rules"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase PRIMARY RACES. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word headache for a certain vehicle owner. What are the words?

Answer: CAMRY REPAIRS

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: RULES ARE RULES

On-air questions: OK, Ian: the rules of Any Questions? are relatively simple: one of us asks the other questions, and the other one answers them. This week, we’re going to see how much you know about the rules of other things. I’ll give you a rule and you tell me what it’s a rule for.

1. “Complete your turn by counting and announcing your score for that turn. Then draw as many new letters as you played; always keep seven letters on your rack, as long as there are enough tiles left in the bag.”

2. “Enter the total on line 25a. The amount withheld should be shown in box 2 of Form W-2. Attach your Form(s) W-2 to your return.”

3. “Back the vehicle slowly and begin to turn your steering wheel completely toward the near curb. Look through the rear window, not the mirrors, when you back up. Look to the side and front occasionally to make sure you will not touch the vehicle ahead.”

4. “It is an ordinary foul to take or hold the ball under the water when tackled, even if the player holding the ball has the ball forced under the water as a result of the opponent’s challenge”

5. “It's just a jump to the left / And then a step to the right / With your hands on your hips / You bring your knees in tight”

Extra credit

1. “In both Semi-Finals and in the Final, it being for the National Audiences or for the National Juries, the results in each country shall be determined as follows: 12 points shall be allocated to the song having obtained the best rank, 10 points to the song having obtained the second-best rank, 8 points to the song having obtained the third-best rank, 7 points to the next, and so on, down to 1 point for the song having obtained the tenth-best rank.”

2. “When a player cannot play a card without the cumulative total exceeding 31, that player calls 'go', and the opponent continues to play all cards possible (not exceeding a 31-count).”

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase RULE BENDING. Rearrange the letters to spell the name of a city and a color closely associated with the country that city is in. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Scrabble

2. Income tax

3. Parallel parking

4. Water polo

5. The Time Warp

Extra credit

1. Eurovision

2. Cribbage