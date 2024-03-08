Any Questions #630: "March Mad'ness'"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase ONE EXTRA DAY. Drop one letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a three-letter word that names something many people are concerned with in April and a seven-letter hyphenated word that appears on some forms related to that thing. What are the words?

Answer: If you drop the O, you can spell TAX and YEAR-END.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “MARCH MAD-‘NESS’”

On-air questions: OK, Mike, it’s March now, which means the NCAA basketball tournaments are fast approaching. As we start peering over brackets and looking for Cinderella, first I’ve brought a show called “March Madness,” with “NESS” in quotation marks. Each correct answer will feature those four letters in order.

1. On a list of an estimated 30,000 such bodies, what is No. 2 in area, behind Lomond and ahead of Awe?

2. In the name of an online media outlet that launched in 2007, what word was dropped from the name in 2021 as it became simply “Insider” before being restored late last year?

3. The name of a 2022 movie featuring Woody Harrelson that wound up nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, what title term also refers to an area of the face between the eyebrows and the top of the nose?

4. Named for a horse who won the Dixie Stakes at opening day of Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore in 1870, one of 18 victories in his career, what race turning 150 this year will be run May 18, two weeks after the Kentucky Derby?

5. As part of a reality television reboot from an original 2003 Bravo series, who appears alongside fashion expert Tan France and design expert Bobby Berk among other panelists?

Extra credit

1. “Let No One Sleep” in English, what aria from the opera “Turandot” was performed by Pavarotti at the 1990 World Cup?

2. Also the coach of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, what coach who grew up in Glens Falls, N.Y. became the first to win a national NCAA championship in two different sports?



This week's challenge: Start with the name of a famous pop star. This person’s last name is shared by two people who were known for their dominance in the person’s first name. Who is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Loch Ness (and Loch Ness has the greatest volume of water in Scotland and one world-famous cryptid)

2. “Business” (“Business Insider” was acquired in 2015 for $343 million by German behemoth Axel Springer)

3. “Triangle of Sadness” (the film lost out to “Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

4. The Preakness Stakes (And the race could shift to Laurel Park for the next two years during a Pimlico renovation)

5. Jonathan Van Ness on “Queer Eye” (Van Ness’ books include “Love That Story: Observations From a Gorgeously Queer Life,” “Over The Top,” and a children’s book called “Peanut Goes For The Gold.”)

Extra credit

1. “Nessun Dorma”

2. Ned Harkness (lacrosse and ice hockey)