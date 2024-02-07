Any Questions #626: "Bill Murray film festival"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase RULE BENDING. Rearrange the letters to spell the name of a city and a color closely associated with the country that city is in. What are they?

Answer: DUBLIN and GREEN.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “A Bill Murray film festival”

On-air questions: OK, Mike: If you woke up a few times today to Sonny and Cher, or if you caught Punxsutawney Phil looking for his shadow this morning, there’s a good reason. It’s “Groundhog Day,” which is now a hit musical based on the 1993 movie starring Bill Murray as a cynical weathercaster caught in a time loop. In honor of that film, today I’ve brought a show all about other Bill Murray characters. I’ll read you a quote, you tell me the film.

1. He's got about 195 yards left, and he's gonna - looks like he's got about an eight iron. This crowd has gone deadly silent. Cinderella story. Out of nowhere. A former greenskeeper now about to become the Master's champion. It looks like a miraculous - it's in the hole! It's in the hole!

2. Why worry? Each one of us is carrying an unlicensed nuclear accelerator on his back.

3. Once again, my life has been saved by the miracle of lasagna.

4. As Bob Harris in a 2003 film, “I just want to... get healthy. I would like to start taking better care of myself. I'd like to start eating healthier - I don't want all that pasta. I would like to start eating, like, Japanese food.”

5. Speaking to Dr. Leo Marvin, as portrayed by Richard Dreyfuss, what title character says, “ It was an interesting morning, fruitful. But it lacked the intensity that you and I generate together, the sparks that we get one-on-one. We just gotta figure out a way to work around your schedule. Could we work afternoons? Two to four? Three to five? Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday?”

Extra credit

1. Speaking to the Ghost of Christmas Past, “I get it. You're taking me back in time to show me my mother and father, and I'm supposed to get all goosey and blubbery. Well, forget it, pal, you got the wrong guy!”

This week's challenge

Start with the name of a character Murray has shared the screen with more than once. Change one letter to an S and you can spell the common name of a famous Broadway show. What is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Carl Spackler in “Caddyshack”

2. Dr. Peter Venkman in “Ghostbusters” (And Murray is reportedly set to reprise the role in some form for a fourth time after a cameo in 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in this year’s “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”)

3. Garfield in “Garfield,” the 2004 animated feature

4. [Bob Harris] in “Lost in Translation,” for which Murray was nominated for his only Oscar for Best Actor

5. [Bob Wiley] in “What About Bob?”



Extra credit

1. Frank Cross in “Scrooged”