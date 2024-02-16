Any Questions #628: "Oval OFF/ICE"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase HALFTIME SHOW. Change one letter to an A and you can spell a six-letter word that names animals found in the ocean and a six-letter word for a unit of measurement often associated with the ocean. What are the words?

Answer: If you change an I to an A, you can spell WHALES and FATHOM.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “OVAL OFF/ICE”

On-air questions: OK, Mike: Monday is Presidents Day, plus the last day before the start of the February Fund Drive at 6 a.m. Tuesday. It was back in 1909 that presidents, started by William Howard Taft, began reporting to work at the Oval Office. The modern iteration of the office dates to 1934. Today, I’ve brought a show called Oval OFF/ICE. Each correct answer will begin with either or Off or end in Ice.

1. Best known to audiences today for composing a piece of music, “Orpheus in the Underworld,” that is closely associated with the can-can dance, what French-German composer got his start as a cello virtuoso?

2. Born in New Orleans in 1941, what author wrote in a 1976 book, “‘How much tape do you have with you?" asked the vampire, turning now so the boy could see his profile. "Enough for the story of a life?"’

3. What six-letter word is shared by a member of the Georgia rap group Migos and a financial instrument used to reduce carbon emissions?

4. What reality television series that ran between 2004 and 2017 had two hosts — one a future president and one a former governor?

5. According to one ranking, the 1970s Oakland Raiders grouping of Jim Otto, Gene Upshaw, Art Shell, George Buehler and Bob Brown — which helped running back Marv Hubbard reach three straight Pro Bowls — is considered the greatest what in NFL history?



Extra credit

1. Before and After: What musician born Anne Erin Clark is a film star of the 20th Century famous for a Michael Jackson collaboration?

This week's challenge

Only one president in U.S. history has double letters in both his first and last name, and they are the same letter. Who is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Offenbach (Offenbach died before he could complete the opera “The Tales of Hoffman”

2. Anne Rice (and “Interview with the Vampire” has now been adapted as a film in 1994 and a 2022 TV series)

3. Offset (Offset the rapper, not to be confused with fellow Migos member Takeoff, has two children with the rap impresario Cardi B)

4. “The Apprentice” (Trump and Schwarzenegger)

5. Offensive line (that offensive line twice gave up just 24 sacks in 14 games in the early 70s)

Extra credit

1. St. Vincent Price