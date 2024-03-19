Any Questions #631: "Rhymes with 'beware'"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a famous pop star. This person’s last name is shared by two people who were known for their dominance in the person’s first name. Who is it?

Answer: POST MALONE, Moses and Karl Malone dominated in the post

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: RHYMES WITH “BEWARE”

On-air questions: Today is March 15, otherwise known as the ides of March. In the Roman calendar, the ides were one of the three principal days of each month and essentially fell one day before the middle of the month. They may be more familiar because of a line in Act 1 Scene 2 of Julius Caesar, during which a soothsayer says to Caesar “beware the ides of March” and then later something bad happens, I think? Anyway, the only thing you need to beware tonight are the answers, in which the last word will rhyme with the word “beware”.

1. What word appears in the title of eight of the nine films in a horror movie franchise that began in 1984 and continued through 2010, along with other words such as Revenge, Child, and Dream?

2. While a September 1996 concert by Sarah McLachlan and Paula Cole used the name, what title is more familiarly associated with a series of tours between 1997 and 1999 starring McLachlan and dozens of other women singers and women-led bands?

3. Which character’s name derives not from a pun on puppeteer Frank Oz’s name but is rather a tribute to a Muppet workshop employee named Frank Fazakas, who originally created the character’s ear-wiggling effects?

4. Located in the city of Westminster in central London, what area is home to the 169-foot Nelson’s Column, a monument that commemorates Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson’s victory in a naval battle that lends its name to the area?

5. Founded in 1946 in Leominster, Massachusetts, and named after its founder, what line of kitchen products were first created from plastic provided by DuPont and in 1959 patented its famous “burping seal”?

Extra credit

1. In a 1951 animated film, which character says “If you don’t care for tea, you could at least make polite conversation!”

2. Who wrote a 1906 novel that is cited as inspiring public support for – and eventual passage of – the Meat Inspection Act and the Pure Food and Drug Act?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase MARCH FIFTEEN. Rearrange the letters to spell the four-letter name of an instrument and the eight-letter last name of a famous woman singer. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Nightmare

2. Lilith Fair

3. Fozzie Bear

4. Trafalgar Square

5. Tupperware

Extra credit

1. The March Hare

2. Upton Sinclair