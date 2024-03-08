Any Questions #629: "On Feb. 29"

Last week's challenge

Only one president in U.S. history has double letters in both his first and last name, and they are the same letter. Who is it?

Answer: MILLARD FILLMORE (also acceptable WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON)



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FEBRUARY 29TH

On-air questions: Yesterday was February 29, or Leap Day. Leap Day is added to the calendar in most, but not all, years that are multiples of four. Multiples of 100 are skipped, except for those that are multiples of 400. The infield fly rule must also be in effect. (OK, that last part isn’t true. I think.) This week, we’ll commemorate the times that Leap Day actually was added to the calendar and have some questions about events that took place on February 29.

1. On February 29, 1984, which Canadian prime minister announced his retirement, some 31 years before his son was elected to the office?

2. On February 29, 1940, actress Hattie McDaniel became the first African-American to win an Academy Award for her role as Mammy in which film that also starred Vivian Leigh and Clark Gable?

3. On February 29, 1980, then 51-year-old Gordie Howe made NHL history when he became the first player to score 800 goals. That season, Howe played for which team, which became the Carolina Hurricanes in 1997?

4. February 29, 1792, is the birthdate of Italian composer Giaochino Rossini. Among the many operas written by Rossini is one that includes a famous overture – later used as the theme song for the television series The Lone Ranger – named after which legendary marksman?

5. Instead of transitioning directly from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, Sweden decided to make the change more gradual. This resulted in February 29, 1712 on the Swedish calendar being followed by what?



Extra credit

1. On February 29, 2000, which rock band released the album Two Against Nature, their first album in 20 years, which would go on to win four Grammy awards?

2. February 29, 1928 is the birthday of Seymour Papert, the co-creator of which programming language famous for the shape of its cursor, popularly called a “turtle”?



This week's challenge

Start with the phrase ONE EXTRA DAY. Drop one letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a three-letter word that names something many people are concerned with in April and a seven-letter hyphenated word that appears on some forms related to that thing. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Pierre Trudeau

2. Gone With the Wind

3. Hartford Whalers

4. William Tell

5. February 30

Extra credit

1. Steely Dan

2. Logo