Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase THE WINNER IS. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter word for what some toothpaste does and a five-letter word for what you might do after you use toothpaste. What are the words?

Answer: WHITEN, RINSE

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Al”bert Pujols

On-air questions: OK, Mike. Catch him if you can! We are in the final days and, Cardinals fans are hoping, maybe weeks of legendary baseball slugger Albert Pujols’ Hall of Fame career. The 42-year-old is in his 22nd and final season, returning to St. Louis for a farewell tour that has turned into an inspired pennant race. Already fourth all-time in career homers, Pujols is hoping to go out with a third World Series ring. In honor of Pujols, today’s correct answers will also begin with “Al.”

1. What is the first name shared by a ninth century king of the Anglo Saxons, a human behavior institute founder born in New Jersey in 1894, and a British film director born five years later?

2. Reachable by regular ferry, what site run by the National Park Service includes current exhibits on the 1969 American Indian Occupation and another called The Big Lockup: Mass Incarceration in the U.S.?

3. Two answers: the country and its capital, which borders, clockwise, Tunisia, Libya, Niger, Mali, Mauritania, and Morocco

4. Born in the Bronx in 1989, what Democrat became the youngest woman ever to serve in Congress after knocking off a 10-term incumbent in a 2018 primary, after most recently working at Flats Fix taqueria?

5. A Chinese e-commerce giant, what company founded by Jack Ma was named, according to Ma, after he asked a waitress in San Francisco if she was familiar with the name and she responded, “Yes, ‘open sesame.’” ?

Extra credit

1. Two parts orange juice, one part amaretto, one part sloe gin, one part Southern Comfort, served with an orange wedge. What cocktail does this describe?

2. What state-owned broadcaster founded in Doha in 1996 had a short-lived American offshoot that succeeded a television network partially owned by, appropriately, Al Gore?

This week's challenge

Start with the word Cardinals. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the names of two famous record labels. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Alfred (Alfred the Great, Alfred Kinsey, Alfred Hitchcock)

2. Alcatraz (Alcatraz ceased being a prison in 1963, one year after three men broke out)

3. Algeria (Algiers); Algeria dates its modern iteration to 1962, following its war of independence against France

4. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC was nominated for an Emmy in 2020 in the category Editorial and Opinion for a film about the Green New Deal)

5. Alibaba (and at the time of its 2014 stock market debut, Alibaba had the biggest IPO in history)

Extra credit

1. Alabama Slammer

2. Al-Jazeera

