Any Questions #555: "Four out of Five"
Last week's challenge
What was the theme of this week’s show?
Answer: The Home Run Derby
THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FOUR OUT OF FIVE
On-air questions: This is show number 555, so it seems appropriate for this week’s questions to be about the number five. Specifically, I’m going to give you four of the five members of a group and you tell me the fifth member of that group.
1. John McVie, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham
2. Red Wings, Blue Jackets, Blues, Blackhawks
3. Troposphere, mesosphere, thermosphere, exosphere
4. Idaho to the east, Nevada to the south, California to the south, the Pacific Ocean to the west
5. A brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess
Extra credit
1. White rum, sugar, soda water, mint
2. Kingston, Hurley, Poughkeepsie, New York
This week's challenge
Start with the phrase INCOMPLETE LIST. Rearrange the letters to spell a two-word phrase (four letters in each word) for something found on a page of a daily planner and a six-letter word for what you might use to fill in one of those things. What are they?
ANSWERS
On-air questions
1. Stevie Nicks
2. Golden Knights
3. Stratosphere
4. Washington to the north
5. A criminal
Extra credit
1. Lime juice
2. Albany