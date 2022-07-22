Any Questions #555: "Four out of Five"

Last week's challenge

What was the theme of this week’s show?

Answer: The Home Run Derby

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FOUR OUT OF FIVE

On-air questions: This is show number 555, so it seems appropriate for this week’s questions to be about the number five. Specifically, I’m going to give you four of the five members of a group and you tell me the fifth member of that group.

1. John McVie, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham

2. Red Wings, Blue Jackets, Blues, Blackhawks

3. Troposphere, mesosphere, thermosphere, exosphere

4. Idaho to the east, Nevada to the south, California to the south, the Pacific Ocean to the west

5. A brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess

Extra credit

1. White rum, sugar, soda water, mint

2. Kingston, Hurley, Poughkeepsie, New York

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase INCOMPLETE LIST. Rearrange the letters to spell a two-word phrase (four letters in each word) for something found on a page of a daily planner and a six-letter word for what you might use to fill in one of those things. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Stevie Nicks

2. Golden Knights

3. Stratosphere

4. Washington to the north

5. A criminal

Extra credit

1. Lime juice

2. Albany