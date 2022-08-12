Any Questions #558: "Classic Albums"

Last week's challenge: Start with the phrase HEAT ADVISORY. Change one letter to an S and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word for what you should do on a hot day and a five-letter word for a place you might find relief from the heat. What are the words?

Answer: HYDRATE, OASIS (change the V to an S)

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: ON THE RECORD

On-air questions: OK, Mike, today is National Vinyl Record Day. Not to be confused with National Record Store Day, this observation is run by a non-profit that works to preserve vinyl music and culture. Today also marks the anniversary of the date in 1877 when Thomas Edison, employing a machine to transcribe telegraphic messages using indentations on paper tape, invented the phonograph, famously recording himself reading “Mary had a little lamb.” In honor of these famous moments in audiophile history, today’s show is all about landmark albums. I’ll give you some songs from the album, you give me the title.

1. From 1991, “Lounge Act,” “Breed,” “Lithium”

2. From 1966, “I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times,” “You Still Believe In Me,” “God Only Knows”

3. From 1970, “Maggie Mae,” “I Me Mine,” “Get Back,” and the title track

4. From 1998, “Lost Ones,” “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Everything is Everything”

5. From 1994, “Surf Wax America,” “Only in Dreams,” “Say It Ain’t So”

Extra credit

1. From 1977, “Don’t Stop,” “The Chain,” “Go Your Own Way”

2. From 1992, “Find the River,” “Ignoreland,” “Everybody Hurts”

This week's challenge

Start with the one-word name of a landmark album from the 1970s. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two different, and opposing, categories of animal. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. “Nevermind” (I left off the first track on the album “Smells Like Teen Spirit”; “Nevermind” is No. 6 on Rolling Stone’s list of 500 greatest albums)

2. “Pet Sounds” (“Pet Sounds” by the Beach Boys is one of many acclaimed albums to feature the studio musicians collectively known as “The Wrecking Crew”)

3. “Let It Be” (This Beatles album recently back in the spotlight thanks to Peter Jackson’s documentary series about the making of the album was also re-released in 2003 as an alternate mix known as “Let It Be…Naked”)

4. “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” (This release remains Hill’s only solo studio album)

5. “Weezer (The Blue Album) (Other color albums released by Weezer include, in order: Green, Red, White, Teal, Black)

Extra credit

1. “Rumours” by Fleetwood Mac

2. “Automatic for the People” by REM