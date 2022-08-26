Any Questions #560: "Summer checklist"

Last week's challenge:

Start with the names of the classic albums TAPESTRY and BLUE. Change one letter to an L and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word for someone who might clean up after a fancy dinner and a six-letter word for things they might clean up. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the Y to an L, you can spell BUTLER and PLATES.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: Summer checklist On-air questions: OK, Mike, today is our last show of August, which means, much to my chagrin, that summer is running out. With any luck, we’ll have a few more weeks of warm weather to fit it all in. But before we change seasons to autumn, you might have a few more summer items on your to-do list. Today we’ll try to finish it up. I’ll describe what you’re doing, and you tell me what it is.

1. If you have clipped your Shimanos into your Argon 18, Trek or Quintana Roo

2. If you’re at Bondi, Copacabana, or Bathsheba

3. If you are at Governors Ball, EDC Las Vegas, Bumbershoot, or Firefly

4. If you’re watching the River Bandits, Grasshoppers, Cannon Ballers, Blue Wahoos, or Mighty Mussels

5. If you’re enjoying Phish Food, Oat of this World, Netflix and Chill’d, or Karamel Sutra Core

This week's challenge

Start with the name of a vacation destination frequently mentioned on WAMC in two words. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word phrase that fits tonight’s show. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Biking (The 2022 Tour de France was the fastest in history, with the winner averaging 26 mph)

2. At the beach (Bathsheba Beach is in Barbados and is known for its surfing)

3. At a music festival (An October 2016 music festival featuring the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who was known as Desert Trip but soon became better known as Oldchella)

4. At a minor league baseball game (and one popular minor league promotion this year by the Frisco RoughRiders was April 23rd and called It’s Gonna Be May and featured Chris Kirkpatrick of N*SYNC)

5. Eating ice cream (In 2017, hot dog champion Joey Chestnut ate 25 Baked Bear ice cream sandwiches in 6 minutes in San Diego)