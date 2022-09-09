Any Questions #562: "Name the NFL team"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase TWELVE YEARS. Change one letter to an I and you can spell the names of two articles of clothing: a seven-letter word for one that is more of an everyday article and a four-letter word for one usually worn on special occasions. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the Y to and I, you can spell SWEATER and VEIL

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: NAME THE NFL TEAM

On-air questions: The NFL season kicked off last night and the race is on for teams that want to be in Glendale, Arizona on February 13th…and the Jets. Just kidding. In honor of the new football season, I’ve brought back NFL teams in other words. I’ll give you some examples, you name the team. As a twist, you also have to name the city the teams call home.

1. On screen: Ted, Teddy Ruxpin, Baloo, Paddington

2. A USB Type C Cable for Samsung Galaxy S9, a 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter for iPhones

3. As seen on a History network series and a later Netflix spinoff subtitled “Valhalla,” characters including Donal Logue as Horik of Denmark, Jasper Pääkkönen as Halfdan the Black, and Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok, to name a few.

4. During the Biden administration to date, H.R.5376, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, H.R.1319, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and House Resolution 598, impeaching Joseph R. Biden for dereliction of duty, sponsored by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

5. Wilford Brimley, Billy the Kidd, John Wesley Hardin

Extra credit

1. From a group of 12, Oceanus, Hyperion, and Cronus

2. Culturally speaking, by birthplace: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, F. Murray Abraham, Luke Wilson, Ethan Hawke

This week's challenge

Think of two major stories from the world of sports over the past year. Both include the same three letters in different order. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Chicago (Bears) (And as a bonus fact, the Bears have won just one Super Bowl, crushing the Patriots in Super Bowl XX)

2. Los Angeles (Chargers) (The Chargers played one season in L.A. in 1960 before spending the next 45 years in San Diego before returning to L.A. in 2017)

3. Minnesota (Vikings) (And the Vikings, who have existed since 1960, have the highest regular season winning percentage of any NFL team that has not won a Super Bowl)

4. Buffalo (Bills) (And of course the Bills played in last night’s season opener against the Rams)

5. Dallas (Cowboys) (The Cowboys won three Super Bowls between 1992 and 1995 but have not been back to the big game since despite making 11 playoff appearances)

Extra credit

1. Tennessee (Titans)

2. Houston (Texans)