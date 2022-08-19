Any Questions #559: "Before and After No. 8"

Last week's challenge

Start with the one-word name of a landmark album from the 1970s. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two different, and opposing, categories of animal. What are the words?

Answer: TAPESTRY, PET and STRAY

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: BEFORE AND AFTER #8

On-air questions: Last week you asked me about classic albums and it’s my turn to return the favor. This week, we’re going to play another round of Before and After. To refresh everyone’s memory: each correct answer is a combination of two things where the last word of the first part is the same as the first word of the second part. This time around, one part of the answer will be the title of a classic album.

1. What 1965 album by The Beatles contains the songs “Norwegian Wood”, “Nowhere Man”, and “In My Life” and is also about a musical variety show that was hosted by Don Cornelius from 1971 to 1993?

2. What 1984 album by Prince, the soundtrack to the film of the same name, features “Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry” and is also about the 1988 film starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise?

3. What 1979 album by The Clash includes “Clampdown” and “Train in Vain” and is also about the author of the novels White Fang and The Call of the Wild?

4. What 1974 Joni Mitchell album featuring the songs “Free Man in Paris”, “Help Me”, and the title track is also about a long-running series in which litigants with small claims disputes argued their cases before Judge Joseph Wapner?

5. What 1976 album by The Eagles includes “New Kid in Town”, “Life in the Fast Lane”, and the title track and is also about an item on a sushi menu that has imitation crab, cucumber, and avocado wrapped inside seaweed and rice?

Extra credit

1. What 1975 album by Bruce Springsteen that includes “Thunder Road” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” is also about a film that has been made four times: in 1937, 1954, 1976, and 2018?

2. What 1976 album by Stevie Wonder features the songs “Sir Duke” and “I Wish” and is also about a 2001 novel about a young boy stranded on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger?

This week's challenge

Start with the names of the classic albums TAPESTRY and BLUE. Change one letter to an L and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word for someone who might clean up after a fancy dinner and a six-letter word for things they might clean up. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Rubber Soul Train

2. Purple Rain Man

3. Jack London Calling

4. The People’s Court and Spark

5. Hotel California Roll

Extra credit

1. A Star is Born to Run

2. Songs in the Key of Life of Pi