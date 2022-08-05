Any Questions #557: "HO-T"

Last week's challenge

Start with the three-word name of a long-running late night television bit. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two pieces of outdoor equipment. What are they?

Answer: TOP TEN LIST, pistol, tent

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: ON A “HO-T” STREAK

On-air questions: Here in the Northeast, it’s been hot. Very hot. For a while now. It’s so hot that even our questions are affected by the heat this week. Each correct answer this time around will begin with the letters HO and end with the letter T.

1. What word completes this passage from a 1937 novel: “Gandalf, dwarves and Mr. Baggins! We are met together in the house of our friend and fellow conspirator, this most excellent and audacious _____ — may the hair on his toes never fall out!”

2. What informal three-word name is often used to refer to a building officially known as the Palace of Westminster that contains rooms called The Lords Chamber and the Commons Chamber?

3. Founded in 1965 as part of Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” program, what Cabinet department have Jack Kemp, Julian Castro, and Ben Carson all been secretary for?

4. In the title of the first book in the trilogy by Swedish author Stieg Larsson, the girl has a dragon tattoo. In the title of the second book, she played with fire. What did she kick in the title of the third book in the trilogy?

5. Wade Boggs, Jose Canseco, Roger Clemens, Ken Griffey, Jr., Don Mattingly, Steve Sax, Mike Scioscia, Ozzie Smith and Darryl Strawberry all guest-star as themselves in what 1992 episode of The Simpsons, often named as one of the show’s best?

Extra credit

1. What Elton John song was released as the second single from his 1972 album, whose title shares the same first word with the song’s title?

2. What piece of freestanding kitchen furniture, popular at the beginning of the 20th century, takes its name from one of the original manufacturers, located in New Castle, Indiana?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase HEAT ADVISORY. Change one letter to an S and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word for what you should do on a hot day and a five-letter word for a place you might find relief from the heat. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Hobbit

2. Houses of Parliament

3. Housing and Urban Development

4. Hornets’ nest

5. “Homer at the Bat”

Extra credit

1. “Honky Cat”

2. Hoosier cabinet