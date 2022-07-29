Any Questions #556: "Late Night TV Bits"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase INCOMPLETE LIST. Rearrange the letters to spell a two-word phrase (four letters in each word) for something found on a page of a daily planner and a six-letter word for what you might use to fill in one of those things. What are they?

Answer: TIME SLOT, PENCIL

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LATE NIGHT TV BITS

On-air questions: On this date in 1957, the second host of NBC’s “Tonight Show,” Jack Paar, debuted. Paar was the second host of the long-running program, taking over for Steve Allen, and remained in the role for five years. In honor of Paar’s debut, tonight’s show is all about late night comedy. I’ll name some well-known bits, you name the late night host.

1. A mystic from the east, a great seer, soothsayer, and sage, Carnac the Magnificent.

2. Crosswalk the Musical, Drop the Mic, Carpool Karaoke

3. Desk driving, The Year 2000, The “Walker, Texas Ranger” Lever, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog

4. Stupid Pet Tricks, Stupid Human Tricks, Great Moments in Presidential Speeches, Will It Float?

5. Mean Tweets, Lie Witness News

This week's challenge

Start with the three-word name of a long-running late night television bit. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two pieces of outdoor equipment. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Johnny Carson (Carson hosted “The Tonight Show” on NBC from 1962-1992)

2. James Corden of CBS’ “Late Late Show” (Corden took over in 2014 and plans to leave the show in 2023)

3. Conan O’Brien (Those sketches are all from Conan’s run on “Late Night” before his 28-year hosting career continued briefly on “The Tonight Show” and then on TBS)

4. David Letterman (Letterman wrapped up 33 years on late night when his run on “The Late Show” ended in 2015 but returned with a Netflix program, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”)

5. Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live” has aired since 2003 on ABC and is that network’s longest-running late night show in history)