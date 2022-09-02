Any Questions #561: "The dozens"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a vacation destination frequently mentioned on WAMC in two words. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word phrase that fits tonight’s show. What are the words?

Answer: FIRE ISLAND, FINAL RIDES

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: A “DOZEN” CATEGORIES

On-air questions: Happy season 12, Ian! How does it feel to be celebrating approximately 11 more seasons than we expected? We’ve frequently played Categories on this show, but tonight we have a special season-twelve edition. As usual, I’ll give you a category. This time, you come up with something in that category that begins with each of the letters D, O, Z, E, and N.

1. Countries of the world

2. Flowers

3. Things or people in an ice hockey rink

4. Greek gods and goddesses

Extra credit

1. Books in the King James Version of the Bible

2. Last names of people inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as individuals

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase TWELVE YEARS. Change one letter to an I and you can spell the names of two articles of clothing: a seven-letter word for one that is more of an everyday article and a four-letter word for one usually worn on special occasions. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic / Oman / Zambia, Zimbabwe / East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Eswatini, Ethiopia / Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway

2. Daffodil, dahlia, daisy, daylily / Orchid / Zinnia / Echinacea, evening primrose / Narcissus, nasturtium

3. Defenseman, deke / Offense, official, offsides, overtime, own goal / Zamboni, zone / Elbowing, empty net, enforcer / Net, neutral zone

4. Deimos, Demeter, Dionysus / Oceanus, Orpheus / Zeus / Echo, Electra, Erato, Eros / Nereus, Nike

Extra credit

1. Daniel, Deuteronomy / Obadiah / Zechariah, Zephaniah / Ecclesiastes, Ephesians, Exodus, Ezekiel, Ezra / Nahum, Nehemiah, Numbers

2. Darin, Davis, Diamond, Diddley, Dixon, Domino, Dylan / Orbison / Zappa / Eddy, Epstein, Ertegun / Nelson, Newman, Nicks, Nyro

