Any Questions #554: "Guess the category"

Last week's challenge
Start with the phrase ONE SHARED WORD. Change one letter to a W and you can rearrange the result to spell an eight-letter word for someone out for a leisurely walk, and a five-letter word for where that person might take that walk. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the H to a W, you can spell WANDERER and WOODS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: Guess the category
On-air questions:
1. Aldebaran, Betelgeuse, Sirius, and Vega, for example.
2. Bjorn Borg and Rod Laver have 11, Roy Emerson has 12, Pete Sampras has 14, and three active players all have more than 20 — Roger Federer with 20, Novak Djokovic with 21, Rafael Nadal with 22. What are they?
3. Among literary examples, the authors of “On The Road,” and “The Call of the Wild,” or a “Childish” protagonist
4. A traveler who begins in New York City, flies to San Francisco, hops a plane to Hong Kong, continues on to London, and then flies back to New York City, for example.
5. Originally kicked off by President John Kennedy in a speech to a joint session of Congress in 1961 and achieved a little over eight years later with Michael Collins nearby, this word was later adopted by then-Vice President Biden in 2016 to work toward a cure for cancer.

This week's challenge
What is the theme of this week’s show?

ANSWERS
1. Stars
2. Grand Slams
3. Jacks
4. Round-tripper
5. Moonshot

Any Questions
