© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Any Questions logo
Any Questions

Any Questions #553: "Three on a match"

Published July 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT
Any Questions logo
Any Questions logo
/

Last week's challenge
Start with the phrase MADAM PRESIDENT. Add an S and rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word phrase for why a president may be removed. What are the words?
Answer: RAMPANT MISDEEDS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THREE ON A MATCH
On-air questions: This week, we’re going to attempt to find some common ground. I’ll give you three descriptions, and the names of the things I’m describing all share exactly one word. You tell me what that word is.
1. 1969 autobiography by Maya Angelou / First Lady of the U.S. from 1963 to 1969 / Eight-foot two-inch tall yellow Muppet
2. Judge on The Great British Bake-Off since 2010 / Game show based on tic-tac-toe / 2019 Quentin Tarantino film starring Brad Pitt as Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunt double
3. NBC police procedural that won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series each of its first four seasons from 1981 to 1984 / Con man played on Broadway by Robert Preston in 1957 and by Hugh Jackman in 2022 / 1985 Kate Bush song that hit the Billboard top 10 in 2022 after its use in the Netflix series Stranger Things
4. Designer of the statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Lincoln Memorial / Condiment commonly made from oil, vinegar, sugar, tomatoes, and paprika / Cocktail made from gin, champagne, lemon juice, and sugar
5. Video game that involves swapping colored pieces to make matching groups / Actor who played the title role in the 1989 film Uncle Buck / Board game with spaces called Gumdrop Mountain and Molasses Swamp

Extra credit
1. Painting officially titled Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1 / Woman canonized in September of 2016 / 1960s sitcom starring Ann Southern as the voice of a 1928 Porter
2. Young adult novel with a character named Mrs. Whatsit / Dance that includes a “jump to the left” and a “step to the right” / 1991 R.E.M. album featuring the song “Losing My Religion”

This week's challenge
Start with the phrase ONE SHARED WORD. Change one letter to a W and you can rearrange the result to spell an eight-letter word for someone out for a leisurely walk, and a five-letter word for where that person might take that walk. What are the words?

ANSWERS
On-air questions
1. Bird
2. Hill
3. Hollywood
4. French
5. Candy

Extra credit
1. Mother
2. Time

Any Questions
Related Content
  • Any Questions logo
    Any Questions #552: "Female heads of state"
    Today’s show is all about female heads of state.
  • Any Questions logo
    Any Questions #551: "F-L-A-G Day"
    Tuesday, June 14, was Flag Day. The observance commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on that date in 1777. Flag Day is not an official federal holiday, though Pennsylvania has observed it as a state holiday since 1937 and New York designates observation of Flag Day as the second Sunday in June. Tonight we’ll observe Flag Day with a game of Categories. I’ll give you a category and you name things in that category that being with each of the letters F, L, A, and G.
  • Any Questions logo
    Any Questions #550: "Beatles, Stones or both"
    Proving once again that old is gold, the Rolling Stones kicked off their 60th anniversary tour earlier this month in Madrid with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood up front. At the same time, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are both on solo summer tours of the U.S. right now, including a Ringo concert at Tanglewood June 17th. So this week, in honor of our tenacious and indefatigable rock gods, I’ll give you a piece of a trivia about the groups, and you tell me if it applies to The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, or both.
  • Any Questions logo
    Any Questions #549: The Beginning of “June”
    This is our first show in June this year, and so much like it’s the beginning of June on the calendar, it’s also the beginning of June in the correct answers this week, which will each start with the letters JU.
  • Any Questions logo
    Any Questions #548: Cook"out"
    In honor of the many cookouts that will be happening this weekend, we’ll have a cookout of our own tonight. We’ll start with some food, and you cook “out” some letters to get the right answers.
Load More