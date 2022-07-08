Any Questions #553: "Three on a match"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase MADAM PRESIDENT. Add an S and rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word phrase for why a president may be removed. What are the words?

Answer: RAMPANT MISDEEDS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THREE ON A MATCH

On-air questions: This week, we’re going to attempt to find some common ground. I’ll give you three descriptions, and the names of the things I’m describing all share exactly one word. You tell me what that word is.

1. 1969 autobiography by Maya Angelou / First Lady of the U.S. from 1963 to 1969 / Eight-foot two-inch tall yellow Muppet

2. Judge on The Great British Bake-Off since 2010 / Game show based on tic-tac-toe / 2019 Quentin Tarantino film starring Brad Pitt as Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunt double

3. NBC police procedural that won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series each of its first four seasons from 1981 to 1984 / Con man played on Broadway by Robert Preston in 1957 and by Hugh Jackman in 2022 / 1985 Kate Bush song that hit the Billboard top 10 in 2022 after its use in the Netflix series Stranger Things

4. Designer of the statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Lincoln Memorial / Condiment commonly made from oil, vinegar, sugar, tomatoes, and paprika / Cocktail made from gin, champagne, lemon juice, and sugar

5. Video game that involves swapping colored pieces to make matching groups / Actor who played the title role in the 1989 film Uncle Buck / Board game with spaces called Gumdrop Mountain and Molasses Swamp

Extra credit

1. Painting officially titled Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1 / Woman canonized in September of 2016 / 1960s sitcom starring Ann Southern as the voice of a 1928 Porter

2. Young adult novel with a character named Mrs. Whatsit / Dance that includes a “jump to the left” and a “step to the right” / 1991 R.E.M. album featuring the song “Losing My Religion”

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase ONE SHARED WORD. Change one letter to a W and you can rearrange the result to spell an eight-letter word for someone out for a leisurely walk, and a five-letter word for where that person might take that walk. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Bird

2. Hill

3. Hollywood

4. French

5. Candy

Extra credit

1. Mother

2. Time