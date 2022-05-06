Any Questions #545: Famous alumni

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase FIRST PLACE. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for a species of fish and a six-letter word for parts of a fish. What are the words?

Answer: CARP, FILETS

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: END OF THE SEMESTER

On-air questions: OK, Mike. At many campuses, it’s the end of the semester for college students and their weary instructors alike. And that got me thinking about some famous college graduates. This week, I’ll name some alumni, you name the school they have in common, and for a bonus point, the school’s mascot.

1. John Adams, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy

2. Madonna, “Empire Strikes Back” director Lawrence Kasdan, six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady

3. Quarterback Tim Tebow and running back Emmitt Smith, SNL actor and announcer Darrell Hammond, home improvement guru Bob Vila

4. “Wicked” creator Gregory Maguire, Awkwafina, the rapper and actor from “Nora From Queens,” political activist Harvey Milk

5. Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist Barbara Walsh, novelist and screenwriter John Irving, crossword constructor Brendan Emmett Quigley, AKA BEQ

Extra credit

1. Baseball trailblazer Jackie Robinson, Carol Burnett, Francis Ford Coppola

2. Alan Bean, the fourth person to walk on the moon, Matthew McConaughey, Lady Bird Johnson

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase COLLEGE GRAD. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of an instrument and the name of a weapon. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Harvard (Crimson)

2. Michigan (Wolverines)

3. University of Florida (Gators)

4. University at Albany (Great Danes)

5. University of New Hampshire (Wildcats)

Extra credit

1. UCLA (Bruins)

2. University of Texas (Longhorns)