543: "Earth Day"

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase INCOME TAXES. Rearrange the letters to spell a seven-letter word that describes an estimate and a four-letter word that is an estimate of sorts. What are the words?

Answer: INEXACT, SUM.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “EARTH DAY”

On-air questions: OK, Mike. Today is Earth Day. First celebrated in 1970, the theme for this year’s commemoration is Invest In Our Planet. Earth Day has its roots in a series of spring environmental teach-ins in the U.S., and became an international celebration in 1990. In honor of Earth Day, all of today’s answers can be found using letters in the name Earth Day.

1. Saying, “If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine,” Obi-Wan Kenobi, as portrayed by Alec Guinness, addresses the villain of “Star Wars: A New Hope” by what name, for the only time by any character in the entire nine-movie Skywalker saga?

2. What word is said 87 times in a 2004 single featuring Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon, the lead track off the Usher album “Confessions” ?

3. Formed in 1967 and originally known as The Army, what rock band has had nearly 40 members, most famously sisters Ann and Nancy of Seattle?

4. Also the name of a freshwater invertebrate with up to 25 tentacles, what Greek mythological figure was killed as one of Hercules’ 12 labors?

5. Promoted with the ad tag line “Why Ask Why,” what product available from 1990 through 2010 was found on store shelves near to Bud Light, Bud Ice and later Bud Light Lime?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase EARTH DAY. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word term often antithetical to EARTH DAY in science fiction.

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Darth (There are various fan theories about why he is referred to as Darth, with some arguing George Lucas hadn’t yet worked out all the mythology and others saying Obi-Wan is sarcastically referring to his former acolyte)

2. “Yeah!” (The track is listed as No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Hits of the 2000s, and the trio reunited for the 2020 song “SexBeat”)

3. Heart (And as a bonus fact, Nancy Wilson was married to “Almost Famous” filmmaker Cameron Crowe from 1986 to 2000)

4. Hydra (the Hydra is also known as the Lernean Hydra from the swamps near Lerna)

5. Dry