Any Questions #537: "PI-"

Last week's challenge

What’s the theme?

Answer: Last week’s answers were also the names of characters from “Little Women” to celebrate March.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: "PI-" DAY

On-air questions: Next Monday, March 14th is Pi Day, a celebration of the mathematical constant pi, whose first three digits are 3, 1, and 4. The first Pi Day celebration was organized in 1988 at the Exploratorium, a science museum in San Francisco. Even though Pi Day is officially Monday, our observation of it is tonight. Each correct answer this time will begin with the letters "pi".

1. Currently in development is a sixth film in which movie franchise whose most recent installment is a 2017 film subtitled Dead Men Tell No Tales, and which has its origins in a Walt Disney theme park attraction?

2. What 1969 song by the Who, which Pete Townshend once called "the most clumsy piece of writing I'd ever done", is about a boy who "can't hear no buzzers and bells" and "always gets a replay" and was sung by Elton John in a 1975 movie?

3. Composition with Grid No. 1; Composition with Red, Blue, and Yellow; and Composition in Oval with Color Planes are three works by what Dutch artist, widely considered to be one of the pioneers of the abstract art movement?

4. What is the last name of the founder of an adventuring club in an 1837 Charles Dickens work which collects the "papers" of the club – essentially, a record of the group's travels – into a serialized novel?

5. What name is missing from this otherwise complete list: Archer, Janeway, Kirk, Pike, Sisko?

Extra credit

1. What public space is surrounded by buildings including the London Pavilion and is home to the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain?

2. By what term do we know a coin officially called the Spanish dollar that was the basis for the U.S. dollar and was so named because of its value in relation to the unit of currency used in Spain at the time?

This week's challenge

Start with the names of the Greek letters EPSILON and GAMMA. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter word for a type of bird and a six-letter word for a type of fish. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Pirates of the Caribbean

2. "Pinball Wizard"

3. Piet Mondrian

4. Pickwick

5. Picard

Extra credit

1. Piccadilly Circus

2. Piece of eight