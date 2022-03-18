Any Questions #538: Coach "K"

Last week's challenge

Start with the names of the Greek letters EPSILON and GAMMA. Rearrange the letters to spell a six-letter word for a type of bird and a six-letter word for a type of fish. What are the words?

Answer: SALMON, MAGPIE.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: Coach “K”

On-air questions: OK Mike, today’s show is about a different Mike. After 42 years, Mike Krzyzewski is in his final days as coach of the Duke men’s basketball team. Now 75, Coach K is retiring whenever the season is over. Duke plays 15th-seeded Cal State Fullerton next hour as its bid for a sixth national championship under Krzyzewski begins. In honor of Coach K, all of tonight’s answers begin with the letter K.

1. Also atomic number 36 on the Periodic Table, a noble gas, and a two-season series on the SyFy network, what planet is home to inhabitants like Kara Zor-El, Jor-El, and a character originally known as Kal-El?

2. Although none of them lasted as long as Melvin Van Horne, what variety show act’s sidekicks have included Sideshow Raheem, a murderer named Robert Terwilliger, and a chain-smoking chimpanzee named Mr. Teeny?

3. William Thomson, president of the Royal Society from 1890 to 1895, was knighted in 1866 for helping develop the transatlantic cable, but is today better remembered by what name, now a temperature scale that starts well below the bounds of centigrade?

4. A reality show whose first episode in October 2007 was called “I’m Watching You” wrapped up 279 episodes and no fewer than 14 spinoff series later, with June 2021’s “The Final Curtain Part Two.” What proper noun appears in the series title?

5. There are just four teams in the four major North American pro sports leagues whose name starts with a K. The NBA and the NHL both have Kings. What are the other two — one that traces its name to a satirical 1809 book by Washington Irving, and the other who may be most identified with a 2010 Liam Neeson meme?

Extra credit

1. In an infamous “New Yorker” profile late last year, actor Jeremy Strong was referring to what character when he said “To me, the stakes are life and death. I take him as seriously as I take my own life” ?

2. What rock band founded in 1973 followed its 2000 farewell tour with 13 more worldwide jaunts, including a 35th anniversary tour, a 40th anniversary tour and the current “End of the Road World Tour” ?

This week's challenge

Start with the term WEST POINT, where Coach K’s basketball career began. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a different two-word phrase you might see in a pantry. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Krypton (Kal-El is better known as Superman)

2. Krusty the Clown (and following his Season 6 debut, we learned Krusty’s father was a Rabbi, Hyman Krustofsky, long voiced by Jackie Mason)

3. Kelvin (Kelvin is best remembered determining the absolute zero point, about -273 Celsius or -460 Fahrenheit)

4. Kardashian (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”; one of the spinoffs, appropriate for tonight’ show, was the talk/variety show “Kocktails with Khloe” that lasted but one season)

5. New York Knicks, Seattle Kraken

Extra credit

1. Kendall (Roy)

2. KISS