Any Questions

Any Questions #544: "Which came first?"

Published April 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT

Last week's challenge
Start with the phrase EARTH DAY. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a two-word term often antithetical to EARTH DAY in science fiction.
Answer: DEATH RAY

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: WHICH CAME FIRST? #2
On-air questions: This week we're going to play another round of "Which Came First?" I'll give you three things and you tell me which came first.

1. CNN / NPR / BBC
2. The automobile manufacturer Aston Martin / The cognac brand Remy Martin / The aerospace company Lockheed Martin
3. thirtysomething / 30 Rock / 3rd Rock from the Sun
4. The off-Broadway premiere of Little Shop of Horrors / The release of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill / The theatrical release of The Little Mermaid
5. The powdered orange drink mix Tang / The powdered chocolate drink mix Ovaltine / The powdered coffee Nescafé

Extra credit
1. Meryl Streep receives her first Oscar nomination / Meryl Streep and Katharine Hepburn are nominated for Best Actress in the same year / Katharine Hepburn wins her final Oscar
2. Toronto Blue Jays' first World Series victory / Green Bay Packers' first Super Bowl victory / Detroit Red Wings' first Stanley Cup victory

This week's challenge
Start with the phrase FIRST PLACE. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for a species of fish and a six-letter word for parts of a fish. What are the words?

ANSWERS
On-air questions
1. BBC
2. Remy Martin
3. thirtysomething
4. The off-Broadway premiere of Little Shop of Horrors
5. The powdered chocolate drink mix Ovaltine

Extra credit
1. Meryl Streep receives her first Oscar nomination
2. Detroit Red Wings' first Stanley Cup victory

Any Questions
