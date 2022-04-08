© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Any Questions logo
Any Questions

Any Questions #541: "Baseball stats"

Published April 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT
Any Questions logo
Any Questions logo
/

This week's challenge

What five-letter word is clued by the additional clue in each list?

Answer: Extra

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: BASEBALL STATS

On-air questions: OK, Mike. After labor unrest and lots of hand-wringing, a slightly delayed but full 162-game baseball season kicked off yesterday. As always, 30 teams are kicking off the year with hopes of a World Series parade. Some are more likely than others to get there. In honor of the baseball season, each answer today is an abbreviated baseball stat in other words.

1. A “special” breakfast, a Kafkaesque surname, Potassium
2. A place to file a complaint, 60 minutes, say, Swiss artist Giger
3. Crimea, Boer, Mexican-American
4. First introduced in Congress in 1923, a deadline to ratify it passed in 1982, although today it has the support of 38 states
5. A late guitar king, a projectile often .18 inches in diameter, a stock symbol for a formerly ubiquitous cell phone

Extra credit

1. British writer Lewis, a timely element
2. What the Mantoux skin test shows, with 12, “how to achieve a lifetime of sustained peak performance”

This week's challenge

Think of a pitcher in the American League East. His last name is a word for a place pitchers spend a lot of time. Who is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions
1. K (a strikeout)
2. HR (homers, Salvador Perez of the Royals and Vlad Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays led the league with 48 apiece last year)
3. WAR (wins above replacement level; no surprise that offensive juggernaut and ace pitcher Shohei Ohtani led the majors last year in this category with 9)
4. ERA (The Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution)
5. BB (base on balls)

Extra credit
1. CS (caught stealing)
2. TB (total bases)

Tags

Any Questions any questions
Related Content
  • Any Questions logo
    Any Questions #540: Crossword Clues No. 5
    This weekend is the 44th annual American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, directed by New York Times crossword editor (and onetime Any Questions? guest) Will Shortz.
  • Any Questions logo
    #539: "Famous Oscars"
    On Sunday, the 94th Academy Awards – commonly known as the Oscars – will be handed out. The ceremony will take place, as it has since 2002, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be co-hosted by Regina King, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, marking the first time since 2011 where there will be multiple hosts. We'll hand out our own Oscars on tonight's show by having some questions about famous Oscars.
  • Any Questions logo
    Any Questions #538: Coach "K"
    In honor of Coach K, all of our answers begin with the letter K.
  • Any Questions logo
    Any Questions #537: "PI-"
    Next Monday, March 14th is Pi Day, a celebration of the mathematical constant pi, whose first three digits are 3, 1, and 4. The first Pi Day celebration was organized in 1988 at the Exploratorium, a science museum in San Francisco. Even though Pi Day is officially Monday, our observation of it is tonight. Each correct answer this time will begin with the letters "pi".
  • Any Questions logo
    Any Questions #536: "Figure out the theme"
    This week’s show is a little different than usual. We’ll just jump into the questions and this week’s challenge will be figuring out the theme.
Load More